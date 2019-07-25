ROCK SPRINGS -- Do you have artistic talent you want to show off to all of Sweetwater County? Do you believe the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach with a beautiful cake? Do you want to show off the literal “fruits of your labor” from your garden? If any of these are up your alley, the open static events at Wyoming’s Big Show are right for you! There are a wide variety of competition categories including:
-- Art
-- Baking, canning and candies
-- Cattle, goats, sheep and wool
-- Crafts (includeing unique categories like Pinterest fails, welding, leatherwork, taxidermy, wooden articles and more)
-- Field crops, fruit and honey, vegetables
- Floriculture
-- Horse
-- Needlecraft
-- Photography
All categories have divisions for all ages. If the judges choose your masterpiece, you’ll win a ribbon and a premium payout plus bragging rights. For more information about what category is right for you, visit www.SweetwaterEvents.com.
All exhibits are free to enter. You can save time by going to www.sweetwaterevents.com/p/wbs/enter. This page features all the rules along with a link to enter.
Entries will also be accepted in person Saturday, July 27, from 1-5 p.m.in the exhibit hall and Sunday, July 28, from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the exhibit hall. Judging will take place Monday, July 29. Fair organizes look forward to seeing the best creative entries Sweetwater County has to offer.
