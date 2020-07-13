Entries by themselves, I do not believe, make a complete meal. You need side dishes to complete a meal.
In the summer, a lot of the cooking is done outdoors, including side dishes.
My Dad does not usually cook in the kitchen; however, outdoor cooking on his grill and Dutch ovens was his domain. I remember when he dug two Dutch oven pits in his back yard before it was fully landscaped. When he landscaped the yard, he included two pits made of metal and concrete, which stood at waist level, so he did not have to get down on his hands and knees to lower and raise the heavy ovens in and out of the pits. When he re-landscaped his backyard, he tore down the pits, and uses gas burners to cook on his Dutch ovens, as well as griddles and pots.
Two of my favorite sides cooked outdoors are Dutch oven potatoes and grilled Olathe corn.
DUTCH OVEN POTATOES AND ONIONS
You will need a heavy bottom Dutch oven, preferably a seasoned cast iron; however, you can use an indoor kitchen Dutch oven, as long as it is heavy bottomed, so the potatoes and onions do not burn on the bottom. You could also use a cast iron or heavy bottom skillet.
Ingredients:
Russet potatoes (usually one potato per person you are serving)
Yellow onions (about one onion per two-three potatoes)
Butter (enough that when melted, will cover the bottom of the Dutch oven approximately ¼ inch deep)
Salt and pepper to taste
All season salt to taste
— Peal and rinse potatoes.
— Slice potatoes in approximately 1/8 inch size slices and place in a bowl of water to keep them from turning brown.
—Peel and slice onions in half, and slice each half into approximately ¼ inch half moon sizes.
— Heat heavy bottom Dutch oven (either outside, or on a stove top), and melt butter in the Dutch oven.
— Dry potatoes in a clean, dry towel to avoid getting splashed with hot butter.
— Place potatoes and onions in one layer, in bottom of Dutch oven and season with seasonings to taste. Depending on how many you cook, and the size of your cooking vessel, you may need to cook them in batches, (if you cook in batches, leave potatoes in water until you are ready to cook them).
— Cook one side until golden brown, and then flip them and cook the second side until golden.
— Melt more butter and continue the process until all batches are cooked.
Dutch oven potatoes work well as a side for meats such as grilled steaks or Dutch oven chicken. They can also replace hash browns for your breakfast. They are quite versatile and can pair with a variety of meals.
GRILLED OLATHE CORN ON THE COB/STREET CORN
I specify Olathe corn, because it is my favorite type of corn on the cob. It is grown in Olathe, Colorado, and in the summer, it was real prevalent in our local grocery stores, but now, it is harder to find. Even when corn is labeled Olathe, sometimes it is not actually Olathe. You can use any corn on the cob that you enjoy for this super simple recipe.
Ingredients:
Ears of corn on the cob (I recommend 1-2 per person you are serving)
Butter (approximately one pat per ear of corn)
Salt and pepper to taste
— Remove husks from corn cobs and rinse.
— Place corn on the cob on grill or skillet (either outside or inside), if you wish you can paint ears with oil before you place on the grill.
— Grill all sides until corn cobs have grill marks on them.
— Remove from heat and roll in butter and season with salt and pepper.
I am a traditionalist, and this is how I like mine.
For those who like street corn, the sky is the limit with the toppings you can add to your corn cob. Some examples include grated Parmesan cheese or grated Mexican blend cheese, chili powder, mayonnaise, garlic powder, season salt, coriander seed and almost any topping you can think of to top your corn cob.
Grilled corn is versatile, and can be added to a number of dishes, by cutting kernels off of the cob.
