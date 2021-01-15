Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 23F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 23F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.