LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming Society of Women Engineers student chapter will host its third WOMENgineering conference on Oct. 19, at UW’s new Engineering Education and Research Building.
Female representation in engineering has grown over the past several years, in part, by continued outreach from the Society of Women Engineers chapter, a registered student organization. The purpose of the registered student organization is to help women achieve their full potential as engineers and leaders, expand the image of the engineering profession and demonstrate the value of diversity in the industry.
Conference registration is open to female students in fifth through ninth grades. Five workshops will be offered featuring different engineering disciplines, and attendees will have the chance to meet college students working on their engineering degrees. Complimentary lunch will be served, and students will hear from a guest speaker.
Parents may register their students for the free conference at http://uwyoming.swe.org/womengineering-conference.html. Deadline to register is Monday.
Chemical engineering student and chapter President Madison Vitt, from Fort Bridger, believes the conference will serve as a vehicle for young women to consider engineering as a career path.
“I believe the WOMENgineering conference is a great opportunity for young girls to get exposed to all different types of engineering,” Vitt said in a press release. “Engineering is often propagated toward males, so I love that we are able to present this career path to girls. We had great feedback last year at the conference, and I hope we can continue to inspire girls around the state to pursue careers within the engineering profession.”
UW students are encouraged to sign up as volunteers for the event. Jacy Busboom, a Douglas chemical engineering undergraduate student and outreach co-chair for SWE’s campus chapter, encourages UW students to volunteer for the conference as a means to reduce stress that they may be feeling this semester, and also help inspire young women to pursue engineering.
“In my experience, I was guided to engineering through college workshops and camps like these,” Busboom said in the release. “Volunteering at the conference makes people excited about their major when classwork may be wearing them down.”
Individuals interested in volunteering can email swe.uwyo@gmail.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.