Continuing my simple cooking segments, I will use skillets.
Skillets can take different forms and sizes. My two favorite types of skillets are cast iron and electric.
Cast-iron skillets come in a variety of sizes. They distribute heat evenly, and can go from stove top to oven. Initially when you first purchase a new skillet, you need to season it by rubbing it with oil and baking it at high heat, emptied. After it is seasoned, to clean it you just need to wipe it with paper towel or a clean cloth. If food sticks to it, you can use a bit of salt as an abrasive to scrub it, and then wipe it out. You never want to put cast iron in a dishwasher or use dish detergent on it.
Electric skillets also come in a number of sizes. The best thing about electric skillets is that you can cook with them on almost any kitchen countertop where there is an electrical outlet, freeing up your stove top for other pots and pans. Make sure the area is clear, and if the skillet is non-stick, do not use metal utensils on it. Metal can scratch the non-stick coating, flaking it off, and getting into your food.
Here are some skillet recipes I enjoy:
Simple chicken and rice stir-fry
Just like the name indicates, this is a simple recipe, prepared in approximately 20 minutes.
Ingredients:
One 22-ounce package of diced frozen chicken
2 cups of white rice
One yellow onion cut in half, and then each half sliced into half moon shapes
One green bell pepper cut into one-half-inch strips
One red bell pepper cut into one-half-inch strips
One 10-ounce package of frozen peas
2 cups of water
One-third cup soy sauce (to taste)
4 tablespoons of butter
— Fry peppers and onions in melted butter in skillet or wok.
— Add water and soy sauce and bring to boil.
— Add rice, chicken and peas and simmer covered for approximately 15 minutes until liquid is cooked out and rice is fluffy.
This recipe makes approximately six servings.
Chicken fried steak and gravy
Chicken fried steak is not the most figure-friendly, but every so often, it’s OK to splurge.
Chicken fried steak ingredients:
Four cube steaks
Approximately 2 cups of all-purpose flour
Approximately 2 cups bread crumbs (I use Italian herb panko for a crunchier breading)
Three beaten eggs
Enough canola or vegetable oil to fill your skillet approximately one-half to two-thirds inch deep
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon season salt
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon dried parsley
— Put breading ingredients into three separate dishes. In the first dish put flour, and season with season salt, paprika, salt and pepper; in second pan put in the beaten eggs; and in the third pan put bread crumbs and parsley.
— Dredge each steak in each of the three dishes, first in the flour and seasoning, second in the eggs and then lastly in the bread crumbs. Shake off excess flour before dredging through eggs. I always press the bread crumbs onto the steaks, ensuring the steaks are completely covered.
— Heat oil in skillet. You will know oil is hot enough when you drop a little flour into it, and it sizzles.
— Carefully place the breaded steaks into the oil, and fry for approximately two minutes on each side.
— Placed cooked steaks on baking rack placed in a baking sheet to drain.
Gravy ingredients:
One-third cup all-purpose flour
3 to 4 cups whole milk
One-half teaspoon seasoned salt
Two-thirds teaspoon black pepper
4 tablespoons butter
— Discard oil from skillet that you fried the steaks in, and wipe out skillet with clean cloth or paper towels.
— Melt butter in skillet.
— Add flour and wisk with butter into a loose paste.
— Wisk milk in a little at a time. You might need to use a little less or a little more milk, depending on consistency of gravy.
— Season with salt and pepper.
I serve with mashed potatoes, covering steak and potatoes with the gravy. I usually also serve with a side vegetable such as green beans, or a side salad.
This recipe makes at least four servings.
