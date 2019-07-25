ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College announced Hailee Coulson as its slogan contest winner.
From Jan. 25 to April 15, Western accepted submissions from their service area in conjunction with the debut of its new mission statement: “Western is an innovative public college aimed at empowering, educating, and improving our students, employees, community and environment. Our focus is to inspire the next generation of visionaries by using Wyoming grit and individual development in a diverse array of learning and flexible services. Western is where passion meets purpose.”
The qualifying slogans were presented to high school students, who voted to select the winning statement: “Enter with passion, leave with purpose” by Coulson.
Coulson, a nursing student at Western, was also awarded $1000 in prize money.
“Hailee has done a wonderful job creating a slogan that captures the student experience at Western. We appreciate her interest in participating in our contest; her creative efforts will help inspire students for years to come,” said Dr. Kimberly Dale, president of Western Wyoming Community College.
“I want to thank those who submitted slogans for the sweepstakes. We had a great response! Of the top five finalists, three had the word “passion” in the slogan. We feel this slogan really speaks to our mission and resonates with our future students. I’m very excited to push this message forward,” said Kimberly Emerson, director of Student Marketing and Communications at WWCC.
To learn more about Western, visit www.westernwyoming.edu or download the community app, Mustang Connections, at www.westernwyoming.edu/app.
