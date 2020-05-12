Slow cookers, also known as crock pots, are such an easy way to cook. For the most part, you just place the ingredients in the pot, and turn it on, and then leave it to cook for about eight hours.
During this time of social distancing at home, it is a nice way to stimulate your senses with the scent of a home-cooked meal cooking in the kitchen — kind of like a roasting turkey dinner at Thanksgiving, waking up to that smell.
Another benefit to using a slow cooker, especially now with the weather warming up, is that you can cook a complete meal without heating up your kitchen.
Slow cookers come in a number of sizes. I have three different sizes that I use depending on the recipe. Many of them are in three parts with the heating base, the crock pot and the lid, which you can separate, let the food cool, and then put your leftovers in the fridge, leaving the food right in the crock pot, which also makes for easy clean-up.
Here are some slow cooker recipes I enjoy:
Beef Pot Roast and Vegetables
Ingredients:
One 4-5-pound beef chuck roast
5 medium russet potatoes peeled and cut into 4 or six equal sized pieces (depending on size of potatoes)
4 medium carrots peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces
3 stalks celery cut into 2-inch pieces
1 medium onion, cut into 6 inch wedges
3 cups beef broth
All-purpose flour for coating
3 cloves garlic, mashed
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper (to taste)
2 sprigs fresh thyme
Olive oil
— Salt and pepper all sides of roast. Coat roast in flour and shake off any excess. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the roast to the skillet and cook until golden brown on all sides, turning as needed.
— Transfer the roast to a 7-quart or larger slow cooker, along with the potatoes, carrots, celery, onions and garlic and beef broth. Season the vegetables and roast with salt and pepper (to taste), garlic and thyme.
— Cover and cook on low for 8 hours. The roast and vegetables should be tender.
— Remove the roast and let rest for a few minutes. Discard the thyme stems. Slice roast against the grain and serve with the vegetables.
This recipe serves about 4-5, but you can increase or decrease the size of the roast and the amount of vegetables to either serve less or more servings. Adjust broth amount and seasonings accordingly.
Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings
Recently I was looking over recipes to cook and was intrigued with this one from the Food Network Kitchens, because it uses pierogi for the dumplings.
1 1/2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken thighs (I prefer breasts)
3 carrots, sliced
3 stalks celery, sliced
2 cloves garlic, chopped
Pinch of red pepper flakes
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
2 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
20 frozen cheese-filled mini pierogi (from one 12-ounce package)
2/3 cup frozen peas
2/3 cup heavy cream
1/4 cup roughly chopped fresh dill
— Put the carrots and celery in a 6- to 8-quart slow cooker. Top with the chicken; sprinkle with the garlic, red pepper flakes, ½ teaspoon salt and a few grinds of pepper. Whisk the broth with the flour in a medium bowl until smooth; pour over the chicken. Cover and cook on low, 7 hours.
— About 20 minutes before serving, bring a medium pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pierogi and cook as the label directs. Drain.
— Uncover the slow cooker and stir, breaking up the chicken. Add the pierogi, peas and heavy cream and stir. Let stand uncovered for 10 minutes. Stir in the dill; season with salt and pepper.
This recipe makes about four servings.
