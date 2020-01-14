ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency invites the public to 2020 merchant meetings, reinvented as Small Biz Happy Hours.
The meetings will begin at 6 p.m. Jan. 27, April 27, July 27 and Oct. 26. Locations for each happy hour will rotate. The Jan. 27 meeting will be at Bitter Creek Brewing and a cash bar will be available as well as nonalcoholic options.
Business owners are encouraged to bring business cards, flyers, and promotional items and share successful strategies. Each meeting will feature a different topic of discussion as well as an opportunity to socialize and visit. The topic of the January event will be downtown promotions in 2020 and how merchants can participate. Rock Springs Main Street/URA urges business owners to attend or business staff members.
For more information, call at 307-352-1434 or visit www.DowntownRS.com.
