Have you ever heard of some ingredient combinations and thought that sounds gross?
Many times I will look at what I have in my pantry, fridge and freezer and just start adding ingredients into a pot. Sometimes this method does not work out so well, and indeed, turns out gross.
But other times, I am pleasantly surprised with the results.
Most of these concoctions are done in one pot, which makes for easy cleanup, and take only 20 to 30 minutes to prepare.
I have spared Rocket Miner readers the gross recipes, but here are two of those concoctions which turned out to be happy surprises:
SHIPWRECK DINNER
1 pound extra-lean ground beef (I use 93% lean)
One 7 ¼ ounce package macaroni and cheese dinner
One 14 ½ ounce can stewed tomatoes, undrained
1 cup frozen peas
One 6.5 ounce can of sliced black olives
1 cup milk
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
— Using about three tablespoons of olive oil, brown meat in large nonstick skillet on medium heat; drain. Return to skillet.
— Stir in macaroni, cheese sauce packet, tomatoes, peas, olives, milk and seasonings. Bring to boil; cover. Simmer on medium-low heat 12 minutes or until macaroni is tender, stirring occasionally.
— Top with mozzarella. Remove from heat. Let stand, covered, 5 minutes or until mozzarella is melted.
I serve with breadsticks.
ONE POT WONDER CHICKEN AND SPEGETTI
1 pound ground chicken
One small onion, diced
One green bell pepper, diced
1 pound package spaghetti (I use Angel Hair)
One 10 ounce package mixed vegetables (I use the one with corn, green beans and carrots)
One 10 ounce can of diced tomatoes with green chilis, undrained
One 14 ½ ounce can stewed tomatoes, undrained
One 32 ounce carton chicken stock
Salt and pepper to taste
2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
— Brown chicken in large Dutch oven in 3 tablespoons of olive oil. Add onion and bell pepper and cook until translucent.
— Add tomatoes, stock and seasonings. Bring to a boil.
— Break spaghetti noodles in half and add to pot. Boil for 12 minutes, or until noodles are al dente.
I serve with garlic bread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.