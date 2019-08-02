LINDON, Utah — Colt Caddy and Emily Sorensen were married June 15, 2019, at Castle Park Weddings & Events in Lindon, Utah.
Pastor Rondie Taylor of the Living Hope Church in Green River officiated the ceremony. The bridde was given away by her father.
The bride is the daughter of Scott and Jeanne Sorensen of Cheyenne. She graduated from Cheyenne Central High School and earned a BA degree in elementary education from the University of Wyoming. She works as a teacher at Washington Elementary School in Green River in Sweetwater County School District No. 2
The groom is the son of Jim Dowley and Kat Caddy-Dowley of Green River and the late Rod Caddy. He graduated from Green River High School and earned an associate degree in applied science in oil & gas technology from Western Wyoming Community College. He works at R & M Welding in Rock Springs with a roustabout crew.
The bridal party included maid of honor Teesa Yacco of Cheyenne and bridesmaids Jill Nielsen and Lynne Crego of Green River, Karli Julian of Westminster, Colorado, and Kassie Sorensen of Castle Rock Colorado.
The flower girl was Stacee Sorensen of Castle Rock, the niece of the bride. The ring bearer was Bridger Robinson of Green River, the nephew of the groom.
TJ Dowley of Green River was the best man and served with groomsmen Cade Caddy, Dustin Boynton and Ty Robinson, all of Green River, and Nick Ruiter of Layton, Utah. The ushers were Skylar Ruiter of Layton and Gary Valez of Fort Collins, Colorado.
A reception followed at Castle Park Weddings & Events. The couple honeymooned in Maui, Hawaii, and makes their home in Green River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.