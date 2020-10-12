I enjoy this time of year, when I can break out all of my comfort food recipes. I have so many to choose from. I usually begin by looking at the protein options I have in my freezer, and then search through my recipes for what I want to make with my chosen protein. Many of my recipes I know by heart, such as my French onion soup recipe.
With my French onion soup recipe, I offer a few different ingredient options. There really is no wrong way to prepare it. Like must soups, cleanup is quite minimal.
Not-Your-Typical Pot Roast Casserole is just as the name implies, not typical. However, in keeping with my theme for my column, this recipe is easy to prepare, and leaves little cleanup.
FRENCH ONION SOUP
Ingredients:
Five to six small onions, thinly sliced into half-moon shapes
Three 32-ounce cartons of beef broth (If you wish, you could substitute 2 cups of the broth with 2 cups of your favorite wine)
Two 10-ounce cans beef consommé
4 tablespoons butter
4 tablespoons olive oil
One packet onion soup mix
One loaf French bread, sliced into about 1-inch thick slices (you can also use a baguette, sliced on the diagonal)
2 cups shredded Gruyere cheese (mozzarella also work well)
— In a large Dutch oven or stock pot, fry onions in melted butter and olive oil. Once translucent, add beef broth (and wine if desired), consommé and soup mix. On high heat bring liquid to a boil for approximately 10 to 15 minutes. Then lower heat and simmer for approximately one hour.
— Line bread slices on a sheet pan (for easier clean up, line sheet pan with foil). Top each slice generously with the shredded cheese. Broil for approximately 30 to 40 seconds while watching closely that it does not burn. If you would prefer croutons to a whole slice of bread, then just slice into cubes.
Serve with croutons on the soup, or bread alongside for dipping.
Alternately, you could pour soup into heat safe individual crock-style soup bowls, top with a slice of bread and then top with cheese, and then broil until cheese is melted.
This recipe makes about six to eight servings. You can either cut back the amounts if it is too much, or it is great to freeze in freezer-proof plastic bags or containers for future meals.
NOT-YOUR-TYPICAL POT ROAST CASSEROLE
Ingredients:
One 15-ounce package refrigerated, fully cooked beef pot roast. If you prefer, you can roast your own beef pot roast and then cut into pieces.
Two 4.7-ounce boxes au gratin potatoes
1 cup chopped onions
Two to three medium carrots cut into one-quarter-inch slices
Two medium stalks celery cut into one-quarter-inch slices
4 cups boiling water
1 cup milk
One-quarter cup plus 1 tablespoon butter
— Heat oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray 13-inch by 9-inch dish with cooking spray.
— In a skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of butter over medium-high heat. Add onions, carrots and celery and cook six to eight minutes until onions are translucent and other vegetables are crisp-tender, stirring frequently. Add pot roast; cook and stir until warmed through.
— In large bowl, mix boiling water and remaining one-quarter cup of butter; stir until butter is melted. Stir in milk, two pouches of potatoes and two pouches of sauce mix. Stir in pot roast mixture. Pour into baking dish.
— Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Let stand five minutes before serving (sauce will thicken as it stands).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.