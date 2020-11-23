Comfort food, including soup, should not have to be complicated. It is also an inexpensive way to feed a family, because you can fill several bowls with just one pot of soup.
Soup can be made richer with lots of flavor, using stock or broth instead of water; and seasonings, bouillon and other flavor elements. You can also make soup with almost anything you already have in your refrigerator, freezer and cupboard.
As the weather begins to turn to lower temperatures, and even snow, it is nice to sit down to a warm, comforting bowl of soup.
Other benefits to soup are that you can make as little or as much as you would like, just by adjusting the quantities of the ingredients.
Also, most broth-based soups can freeze for up to six months in freezer-safe containers.
BEEF AND NOODLE VEGETABLE SOUP
Ingredients:
1 pound lean ground beef (I use 93 percent lean)
One medium onion, diced
One red bell pepper, diced
One 14 ½ ounce can diced tomatoes with green chiles, undrained
One 10-11 ounce package frozen mixed vegetables (I usually use the blend that contains corn, carrots, green beans and peas)
Two 2.8-ounce packages beef-flavor baked ramen noodle soup mix
4 cups beef stock
1 teaspoon beef-flavor instant bouillon, (I use Better Than Bouillon Premium Roasted Beef Base), (you could also use a bouillon cube)
Two tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
Pepper to taste (no need to add additional salt with the bouillon and soup mix packet)
2 tablespoons olive oil
— In large Dutch oven or large stock pot, brown ground beef, onion and pepper in oil over medium-high heat until meat is thoroughly cooked and onion and pepper are translucent. Drain, if necessary.
— Add stock, tomatoes, vegetables, bouillon, Worcestershire sauce and seasoning packet from soup mix; mix well. Bring to a boil and simmer for 15 minutes. Break up ramen noodles; add to soup. Simmer 3 to 5 minutes or until noodles are tender, stirring occasionally to separate noodles.
I serve with crusty rolls or cornbread.
EASY CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
Ingredients:
2-3 cups cubed cooked rotisserie chicken (you could also use frozen Tyson Grilled and Ready fully cooked grilled chicken breast)
Two to three medium carrots, diced
Two to three stalks of celery, chopped
One medium onions, diced
Two cloves garlic, finely chopped
6 cups chicken broth
12 ounces uncooked egg noodles
1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley (more to garnish) or 1 teaspoon parsley flakes
4 green onions, sliced
2 tablespoons olive oil
Pepper to taste
1 dried bay leaf
— In large stock pot, heat oil over medium heat. Add garlic, onion and carrots; cook 6 minutes, stirring occasionally.
— Stir in remaining ingredients, except noodles and green onions. Heat to boiling; reduce heat. Cover; simmer about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender. Remove bay leaf.
— In separate pot, boil noodles until tender and drain.
— Place noodles in bowl, pour soup over noodles, and garnish with green onions and reserved fresh parsley.
Notes: Pasta continues to absorb liquid, so if you make the soup ahead, or expect leftovers, plan to cook the noodles separately and add them in the individual bowls just before serving. Store leftover soup and noodles in separate containers.
To ensure even cooking, cut vegetables so they are similar in size.
I serve with crusty rolls or breadsticks.
