SOUTH PASS CITY -- Wyoming State Parks, the Friends of South Pass, the Wyoming Wilderness Association, the Wyoming Outdoor Council, and the National Outdoor Leadership School will observe National Public Lands Day on Sept. 28, at South Pass City with the Run the Red half marathon, 45K, and 120K races, alongside all-day events and a trail stewardship project.
Originally conceived to honor the 50th anniversary of the Wilderness Act of 1964 and the 30th anniversary of the Wyoming Wilderness Act, the Run the Red races have become an annual celebration of Wyoming's wildest places.
The races begin at South Pass City, and interested runners can register for Run the Red at www.wildwyo.org/run-the-red.
Other events scheduled at South Pass City on Sept. 28 include a guided Jeep Tour of the northern Red Desert with the Friends of South Pass at 9:15 a.m., and a volunteer stewardship opportunity starting at 9:30 a.m. to help maintain the trails at the historic site, sponsored by the Wyoming Outdoor Council. Tools and gear will be provided for anyone interested in helping with trail maintenance.
At noon, naturalist John Mioncynski will lead a nature hike on the trail from South Pass City to the recently opened English Tunnel, a gold mine dating back to 1868.
At 1 p.m., staff from the state historic site will provide a guided tour of the Flood and Hindle trails around South Pass City as well as a guided tour of the Carissa Mine at 2:30 p.m. Lander's Ananda Yoga Studio will offer a slow flow yoga session at 3 p.m.
A series of guest speakers will talk beginning at 4 p.m., including Clare Gallagher, one of the top female ultra runners in the country and a Patagonia-sponsored athlete; John Mionczynski, a local naturalist and ethnobotanist; and Martin Blackburn, a member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe who will speak about the cultural significance of the Red Desert.
Musical entertainment will begin at 5 p.m. with John Mioncynski on piano, followed by the Low Water String Band from 6 to 8 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.southpasscity.com/run-the-red.
