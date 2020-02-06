ROCK SPRINGS — Students from several towns in southwest Wyoming traveled to Rock Springs on Jan. 30 to display their scientific projects and be judged on them.
There were 89 participants in grades six through 12 with 71 projects in the Southwest Regional Science Fair, hosted by Western Wyoming Community College. They came from Big Piney Middle School, Big Piney High School, Kemmerer Junior High School, Pinedale Middle School and Star Valley Junior High School.
Students applied their science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) knowledge to present projects in a variety of divisions. William Hibbert from Big Piney Middle School was the overall winner. His project was on the presence of micro plastics in Fontenelle Reservoir, and he was awarded a scholarship to Western Wyoming Community College.
The fair is an opportunity for students to apply their STEM knowledge, engage in scientific thought, and gain new ideas and knowledge from peers and educators, according to a press release. Local STEM teachers dedicate much time to prepare their students for this educational opportunity.
“It is always great to see all of the students who participate in the Southwest Regional Science Fair each year,” said Clifford Wittstruck, dean of academics at Western. “I appreciate the dedication of the teachers and parents who encourage these students to develop projects throughout the year.”
“When judging the projects, I can see the growth that has occurred in the students from the time they start as sixth-graders and as they return from year to year. Both the projects and presentations are more polished and the students get experience in presenting and answering questions that will be invaluable to them as they go on in school and beyond. I encourage all schools in the Western district to give their students this opportunity to participate,” Wittstruck said.
The regional science fair committee consists of Western educators and employees: Katrina Marcos, Randy Goff, Katey Ellis, Josh Holmes, and Cathy Ebert.
Tata Chemicals funded the Southwest Regional Science Fair in its entirety. In addition to this donation, Tata issued a $500 check to Big Piney Middle school, where the overall winner was from, to be used for promoting the STEM program at their educational facility. This is the fourth year Tata has sponsored the fair.
Additionally, donations were made by Young and Professional (YAP), Western Wyoming Beverages, Walmart, and the Board of Cooperative Educational Services.
For more information about the science fair at Western, contact Ebert at cebert@westernwyoming.edu.
The Regional Science Fair is an affiliate of Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), which is the world’s largest international pre-college science competition. The categories, divisions, rules and judging criteria of the fair are in line with the Intel ISEF requirements.
SCIENCE FAIR RESULTS
Animal Sciences: all winners are from Pinedale Middle School
— 1st place: Wyatt Griffin and Dustin Larsen — Do You Even Grow Bro?
— 2nd place: Kemmer Clause — Where are the Big Ones
— 3rd place: Melissa Layne and Dodge Normington — A Dog’s Life
Plant Sciences
— 1st place: Shayla Frazier (Star Valley) — How Different Colored Lights Affect a Spider Plant’s Growth
— 2nd place: Delaney Day (Pinedale) — Battle of the Elements
— 3rd place: Damien Burgess (Star Valley) — Plants Grow under the Power of Different Colored Lights!
Behavioral and Social Sciences
— 1st place: Ana Mika (Pinedale) — Moody Toons
— 2nd place: Sarah Helm (Pinedale) — Give Your Ear to Learning
— 3rd place tie: Madisen Evans and Julia Hymas (Big Piney) — The Effect of Music on the Avian Heart Rate; Liam O’Connor and Mekiah Strom (Pinedale) — Cyantific Heart Rate
Biomedical and Health Sciences/Biomedical Engineering/Translational Medical Sciences
— 1st place: Graham Harber and Bill Harber (Pinedale) — Can You Escape The Vape, Vol. 2
— 2nd place: Austin Ruvalcaba and Kelby Staley (Big Piney) — The Effect of Colloidal Silver Water on Escherichia coli, K-12
— 3rd place: Trista Covill and Seren Noble (Pinedale) — Water You Drinking
Chemistry/Energy
— 1st place: Keston Johnson (Star Valley) — The Best Battery for the Buck
— 2nd place: Kailie Alcorn (Big Piney) — The Effect of Well Location on the Quantity of Sodium in Home Water Wells of Sublette County, Wyoming
— 3rd place: Isabella Allen and Kelsey Cooper (Pinedale) — Code Red
Biochemistry/Cellular and Molecular Biology/Bioinformatics/Computational Biology
— 1st place: Charlotte Crook (Star Valley) — The Bacterial Content in Milk
— 2nd place: Maddie Strgar (Star Valley) — Gum Flavor Longevity
— 3rd place: Arianne Dearden and Gracee Painter (Kemmerer) — Strawberries
Earth and Environmental Sciences/Environmental Engineering
— 1st place: William Hibbert (Big Piney) — The Presence of Micro Plastics in Fontenelle Reservoir
— 2nd place: KaLee Bohnet (Pinedale) Phos-Chek or False-Chek
— 3rd place: Ashley Boulter and Kelcy Moffat (Pinedale) — I’ll be Growin’ Algae
Engineering Mechanics/Materials Science/Energy
— 1st place: Elyn Bowers (Pinedale) — Need a Brake?
— 2nd place: Ashton Bennett (Big Piney) — Using the Seebeck Effect to Engineer a Heated Neck Warmer
— 3rd place: AJ Cunningham, Jackie Meador (Big Piney) — Electric Boogaloo
Mathematics Junior Division
— 1st place: AJ Hale (Star Valley) — Is Home Field Advantage a Real Thing
Mathematics Senior Division
— 1st place: Brandon David Jones (Big Piney) — Mathematics Magnet Madness
Microbiology
— 1st place: Anna Lehr (Pinedale) — Not so Eggcellent
— 2nd place: Reagan Davis and Brookylnn Maxam (Pinedale) — A Sticky Situation
Physics and Astronomy
— 1st place: Morgan Brown and Natalie Davis (Big Piney) — Measuring Velocity through Stroboscopic Photography
