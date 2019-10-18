ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College hosts John Marcotte, who will speak on “Pop Culture and Gender Norms” at 6 p.m. Oct. 24 in Room 1302 at the Rock Springs campus. The event is free and open to the public. The community is encouraged to attend. Marcotte, the founder of Heroic Girls, will be speaking about his work advocating for strong role models for girls in alternative media — particularly comics, and identifying and changing harmful gender stereotypes and marketing practices amongst toy manufacturers and clothing companies. Marcotte and his work have been featured on the TedX stage in California, building on research in confidence and body language. He has also lead movements to encourage major retailers such as Target to be more inclusive in their selections of action figures and other toys traditionally marketed to boys. “I’m looking forward to having a chance to speak at Western about Heroic Girls, and how we can use pop culture to build empathy and fight harmful gender stereotypes,” Marcotte said. This event is sponsored by the Department of Anthropology and History. For more information, visit heroicgirls.com or contact Dr. Dana Pertermann at dpertermann@westernwyoming.edu.
ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College hosts John Marcotte, who will speak on “Pop Culture and Gender Norms” at 6 p.m. Oct. 24 in Room 1302 at the Rock Springs campus.
The event is free and open to the public. The community is encouraged to attend.
Marcotte, the founder of Heroic Girls, will be speaking about his work advocating for strong role models for girls in alternative media — particularly comics, and identifying and changing harmful gender stereotypes and marketing practices amongst toy manufacturers and clothing companies. Marcotte and his work have been featured on the TedX stage in California, building on research in confidence and body language. He has also lead movements to encourage major retailers such as Target to be more inclusive in their selections of action figures and other toys traditionally marketed to boys.
“I’m looking forward to having a chance to speak at Western about Heroic Girls, and how we can use pop culture to build empathy and fight harmful gender stereotypes,” Marcotte said.
This event is sponsored by the Department of Anthropology and History. For more information, visit heroicgirls.com or contact Dr. Dana Pertermann at dpertermann@westernwyoming.edu.
