CASPER — Special Olympics Wyoming has received a $60,000 Daniels Fund grant to support program activities.
Special Olympics Wyoming uses the power of sport to help change attitudes, perceptions, and transform lives.
“Daniels Fund has been exceptional in recognizing the value of community based programs that benefit individuals across the state. We are so grateful for their renewed support. With these funds we can continue our work reaching individuals with intellectual disabilities,” Priscilla Dowse, President and Chief Executive Officer said in a press release.
“The grant will also directly support volunteer and coaches training programs that assure a quality competition experience, support our athletes as they explore leadership potential, and partnerships with schools to create the next generation of respectful and accepting Youth,” she said.
About the Daniels Fund
The Daniels Fund, established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, is a private charitable foundation dedicated to making life better for the people of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming through its grants program, scholarship program, and ethics initiative. For more information visit www.DanielsFund.org
About Special Olympics Wyoming
Special Olympics Wyoming is a not-for-profit organization providing year-round sports training, athletic competition and other related programs to children and adults with intellectual disabilities; offering them continuing opportunities to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy and friendship.
Special Olympics Wyoming changes lives by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, promoting acceptance for all, and fostering communities of understanding and respect.
For more information visit www.specialolympicswy.org, www.facebook.com/SpecialOlympicsWyoming,
http://twitter.com/SpecOlymWY or https://instagram.com/specialolympicswy.
