JACKSON — More than 350 athletes, Unified Sports Partners and coaches from all over the Cowboy State will arrive on Feb. 4-6 in Jackson for the 2020 State Winter Games.
Winter Games is one of Special Olympics Wyoming's five state sports competitions. It is the culminating competition for those participating in Alpine Skiing, Snowboarding, Snowshoeing and Cross Country Skiing.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend any and all parts of Special Olympics Wyoming Winter Games.
Alpine Skiing will take place at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort; Snowboarding will take place at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort; and locations for Cross Country Skiing and Snowshoeing are to be announced.
Tentative competition times:
• Feb. 5 at 9 a.m.: Warm-up, Competition sites
• Feb. 5 at 10 a.m.: Time Trials, Competition sites
• Feb. 5 at 1 p.m.: Competition, Competition sites
• Feb. 6 at 8:45 a.m.: Warm-up, Competition sites
• Feb. 6 from 9:30-11 a.m.: Competition, Competition sites
• Feb. 6 from 1 -2 p.m.: Competition, Competition sites
Opening Ceremony and the Parade of Athletes will take place at 7 p.m. on Feb. 4 at Jackson Hole High School. The Opening Ceremony is where all of the athletes, Unified Sports partners, coaches and volunteers will gather to introduce the competing teams, recite the coaches, officials and athletes oath, share some inspiring words and celebrate the lighting of the "Flame of Hope." There will also be hundreds of handmade scarves, donated from crocheters and knitters from across the country distributed at this time. Watch for a show of unity through red, white and blue scarves around the necks of Special Olympics Wyoming athletes, Unified Sports partners, coaches, families and volunteers throughout the valley during the games.
To kick off the games, Law Enforcement Torch Run officers will hand off the torch to athletes who will help to carry it along its path and light the cauldron holding the Flame of Hope. The Law Enforcement Torch Run will begin at 2 p.m. on Feb 4 and run to the Town Square by approximately 2:30 pm.
About Special Olympics Wyoming
Special Olympics Wyoming is a not-for-profit organization providing year-round sports training, athletic competition and other related programs to children and adults with intellectual disabilities; offering them continuing opportunities to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy and friendship.
Special Olympics Wyoming changes lives by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, promoting acceptance for all, and fostering communities of understanding and respect.
For more information visit Special Olympics Wyoming at www.specialolympicswy.org, www.facebook.com/SpecialOlympicsWyoming, http://twitter.com/SpecOlymWY or https://instagram.com/specialolympicswy.
In case of inclement weather, schedule changes or cancellations check Special Olympics Wyoming's Facebook page or call 307-235-3062.
