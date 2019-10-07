CASPER — Nearly 900 Special Olympics Wyoming athletes, Unified Sports partners, coaches, friends, family and volunteers from throughout Wyoming will travel to Casper to attend the 2019 Special Olympics Wyoming Fall Tournament from Oct. 9-11.
Athletes will compete in Tennis, Soccer, Cycling, Bocce and Bowling events over the course of three days throughout the Casper area.
Everyone is invited and encouraged, at no cost, to attend any competition within this Fall Tournament to support and cheer on Special Olympics Wyoming athletes.
Athletes competing in this year’s Fall Tournament will come from Cody, Lander, Powell, Riverton, Thermopolis, Worland, Bridger Valley, Evanston, Jackson, Cheyenne, Torrington, Laramie, Lincoln County, Rock Springs, Sheridan, Newcastle, Buffalo, Gillette, Casper, Douglas and Wheatland.
The Tournament Opening Ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Natrona County High School gymnasium. Competitions begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Sunrise Lanes. Locations for competition include the North Casper Soccer fields for Soccer and Bocce, the Sunrise and El Marko bowling alleys, the Washington Park for tennis and the Edness Kimball Park for cycling. A full schedule can be found on the Fall Tournament page at www.specialolympicswy.org.
Volunteers are the backbone of Special Olympics Wyoming and play a significant role in providing events to athletes. Each Fall, Special Olympics Wyoming depends on the generosity of the Casper and surrounding communities to engage in this state-wide Tournament by volunteering a portion of their time to ensure that these athletes, Unified Sports partners, coaches, friends, family and volunteers from throughout Wyoming experience a successful and memorable event, according to a press release. Help is very much needed to set-up, take-down, present awards, monitor bowling lanes, record scores and many other tasks. If you, your family, friends, work team, church group, coffee clutch, bowling team, or other groups could lend a hand for a portion of the three days, contact Dan Lang at 307-265-3062 or fieldservices@specialolympicswy.org to arrange details.
"Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt," is the Special Olympics Athlete Oath.
Special Olympics Wyoming is a not-for-profit organization providing year-round sports training, athletic competition and other related programs to children and adults with intellectual disabilities; offering them continuing opportunities to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy and friendship. Special Olympics Wyoming changes lives by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, promoting acceptance for all, and fostering communities of understanding and respect.
For more information visit www.specialolympicswy.org, www.facebook.com/SpecialOlympicsWyoming, http://twitter.com/SpecOlymWY or https://instagram.com/specialolympicswy.
