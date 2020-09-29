CASPER — Special Olympics Wyoming will host a modified version of the annual Fall Tournament from Oct. 8-9. This year, the Fall Tournament will feature Individual Soccer Skills, Cycling and Bocce competitions.
With the limits on gathering sizes as well as respect to physical distancing, bowling will not be offered at the 2020 Fall Tournament.
This year, adjustments will be made to ensure the best experience possible for all involved. Physical distancing policies in place by facilities will be followed as well as the recommendations of the local Health Department and Special Olympics Inc.
Cycling competitions will offer time trials only; there will be no road races. Designated areas will be assigned for athletes while they are awaiting their event. Spectators will also have pre-determined locations to watch and cheer for our athletes.
Bocce competition will return with an increase of participants. Only a singles tournament will be offered.
Individual Soccer Skills competition will be offered; no team play will be offered.
These events will take place in various locations throughout the two days in Casper. Locations include George Tani Field, North Casper Soccer Fields, Edness Kimball State Park and Central Wyoming Fairgrounds.
The Wyoming communities participating in this year’s tournaments include Casper, Cody, Thermopolis, Teton County, Gillette, Goshen County, Sheridan and Douglas.
Special Olympics Wyoming is seeking volunteers to help keep score, assist with skills stations and award medals. If you or someone you know would like to volunteer for any of these events, contact 307- 235-3062 or register at www.specialolympicswy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.