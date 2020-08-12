CASPER — The Board of Directors of Special Olympics Wyoming has chosen Jennifer Haines, has been named the new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective Sept. 1.
Priscilla Dowse is retiring after serving the movement for more than 44 years the last 17 years at the helm of Special Olympics Wyoming.
As President/CEO Haines' primary responsibilities include strategic leadership, operational management, fundraising and moving forward the Special Olympics Wyoming mission and objectives consistent with the policies, practices and procedures set forth by Special Olympics, Inc., and the Special Olympics Wyoming Board of Directors. Special Olympics Wyoming has 1,840 athletes, 550 coaches, and utilizes 400 law enforcement officers and 1.322 volunteers annually.
Haines lives in Casper, and is a 2001 graduate of Pennsylvania State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in recreation and park management, with honors and distinction and a minor in sociology. Haines had experience in Pennsylvania as a Behavior Specialist, and a sports and fitness coordinator before moving to Casper to become the recreation supervisor for the City of Casper Recreation Division in 2007. Since moving to Casper Haines has volunteered for Casper Youth Baseball Minors, Casper Junior Football League, Casper Midget Football Association and C.A.S.P.E.R. Boys fourth and fifth grade Basketball.
"I am excited about my new role with Special Olympics Wyoming. I'm passionate about providing outstanding sports opportunities for our community, and I'm ready to lead the team effort in offering events and programs around the state of Wyoming. I'm especially looking forward to working with all of the amazing athletes who are the heart and soul of Special Olympics Wyoming," Haines said in a press release.
"The Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Ms. Jennifer Haines as the new CEO for Special Olympics Wyoming. She brings a wealth of experience and skills that will benefit this organization, Mark Holland,” chairman of the Board of Directors said in the release. “We are grateful for the years of service and leadership that the current CEO, Ms. Priscilla Dowse, has devoted to SOWY, and we wish her well in her retirement. We are excited about the continued progress that SOWY can make with Ms. Haines' leadership."
For more information visit Special Olympics Wyoming at www.specialolympicswy.org, www.facebook.com/SpecialOlympicsWyoming ,www.twitter.com/SpecOlymWY or www.instagram.com/specialolympicswy.
