SIOUX CITY, Iowa — James E. Spicer was named one of 233 students as Morningside College’s Roadman Scholars in recognition of high academic distinction for the 2019-20 academic year.
Roadman Scholars must be full-time students who have completed at least 45 credits of college work with a cumulative grade point average of 3.76 or above. The award is named in honor of Earl Roadman, who was president of Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa from 1936 to 1956.
To view the complete list of Roadman Scholars, visit www.morningside.edu/news.
