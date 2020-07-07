SWEETWATER COUNTY — United Way of Southwest Wyoming presented Red Horse Oil, RSNB Bank and Solvay Chemicals with 2019 Spirit Awards for their commitment to United Way's workplace campaign.
“Each of these companies has a long-standing relationship with United Way and has continually had higher than average participation rates,” said Kelly Frink, executive director of United Way of Southwest Wyoming. “We wanted to recognize these companies and their employees for their loyal support and energy around the campaign.”
Companies that participate in the United Way workplace campaign give their employees the opportunity to make a pledge for the upcoming year.
“The best way to maximize a donation is through payroll deduction. This gives employees a way to make an easy, significant donation throughout the year,” Frink said.
Funds raised through the campaign are used to further United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s initiatives in education, health and basic needs. With the help of their funded community partners, United Way is working to ensure that children succeed in school and families are safe, have food on the table and can meet their basic needs. They also work to increase independence for senior citizens, according to the release.
“We want kids to succeed in school. To do this, they also need supports along the way: a safe place to go after school, enough food to eat and a safe place to live. We want their families to thrive as well. We also want senior citizens to be able to live in their homes as long as possible in a safe and healthy way,” Frink said. “This is all possible because of our generous donors and the support of so many local companies who have stepped up to say, we care and we will help.”
These awards and others are typically awarded during United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s annual celebration event, but was canceled due to the pandemic. United Way of Southwest Wyoming plans to announce more awards in the upcoming weeks.
Companies interested in offering a workplace campaign can contact Frink at 307-362-5003 or kfrink@swunitedway.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.