CHEYENNE — As Wyoming continues to live with uncertainty, the Wyoming Office of Tourism wants to unite residents with the spirit of travel. When the time is right, Wyoming's travel and tourism industry will be integral to Wyoming's recovery, but in the meantime, the spirit of travel will heal morale.
Today, Wyoming Office of Tourism released the annual Travel Economic Impact Report for 2019 and its plans to support tourism during National Travel and Tourism Week.
Wyoming Office of Tourism recently launched its latest messaging platform, WY Responsibly, as a source of inspiration, including virtual tours, local stories and more. The launch was ahead of Wyoming's participation in the U.S. Travel Association's National Travel and Tourism Week, slated for May 3-9. National Travel and Tourism Week supports the travel and tourism industry with this year's theme, the Spirit of Travel cannot be broken.
"Now, more than ever, it is extremely important to recognize Wyoming's tourism industry contributions and continue to advocate its vitality to the state," Diane Shober, executive director of Wyoming Office of Tourism said in a press release. "Communities benefit from the spirit of travel, which permeates through Wyoming's small businesses, our iconic landmarks and all those who welcome residents and visitors alike with hospitality. Our state is resilient; I have no doubt our industry will revive and come back stronger than ever."
In 2019, Wyoming's tourism and hospitality industry experienced another year of growth with travel spending by visitors reached more than $3.95 billion, according to the report conducted by Dean Runyan Associates. Although Wyoming's tourism and hospitality industry had a strong year in 2019, it is crucial for Wyoming to unite and help usher in a strong return to travel and tourism in 2020.
For quick travel economic impact facts, visit, travelwyoming.com/industry. For the full 2019 Wyoming Travel Economic Impact Report, visit https://ss-usa.s3.amazonaws.com/c/308476362/media/22765e8c93a7c87be89825314693547/WY19_Impacts%20(1).pdf?utm_medium=email&utm_source=sharpspring&sslid=MzM3NbI0MrIwszS3BAA&sseid=MzIwMTAxMbE0NgQA&jobid=70dea7b5-3f64-483d-9317-8c7445ccb6ea .
Looking ahead, Wyoming Office of Tourism will continue to advocate for "WY Responsibly" and dedicate National Travel and Tourism Week to educating the public on the value travel holds for Wyoming's economy, business and personal well-being.
"In Wyoming, tourism is the second largest private-sector employer in the state," Chris Brown, executive director of Wyoming Travel Industry Coalition said in the release. "What better way to underscore our resilience than a week recognizing the travel and tourism industry, honoring our local destinations and attractions."
Join Wyoming Office of Tourism in supporting the Spirit of Travel during National Travel and Tourism Week by sharing a photo each day that aligns with the following travel sectors, using the hashtags #SpiritOfTravel and #ThatsWY.
National Travel and Tourism Week:
• May 4: Support Wyoming Attractions Day
• May 5: Rally Support for Travel
• May 6: Support Wyoming's Hotels/Lodging Day
• May 7: Wyoming State Park and Outdoor Recreation Day
• May 8: Support Wyoming's Restaurants/Culinary Day
• May 9: Support Made in Wyoming Products Day
National Travel and Tourism Week honors the spirit of travel in recognition of the industry's strength, selflessness and resiliency.
Be sure to follow along on Visit Wyoming's social media channels during National Travel and Tourism Week, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
For more information visit www.TravelWyoming.com.
