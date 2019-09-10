GREEN RIVER — The state of the city will be the subject of the next Green River Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn.
The luncheon will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Hampton Inn and Suites, 1055 Wild Horse Canyon Road, Green River.
Cost is $12 for members and $15 for non-members. RSVPs and cancellations are required by 10 a.m. Monday. If you have a punch card, you must still RSVP. RSVPs can be made at http://business.grchamber.com/events/details/september-lunch-and-learn-2019-20988?_ga=2.8722293.1730322753.1567521320-266159386.1525455204, or call the Chamber at 307-875-5711. You will still be invoiced if you do not cancel by the Monday deadline. If you have a punch card you still must RSVP.
The luncheon is catered and sponsored by the Hampton Inn and Suites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.