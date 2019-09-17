ROCK SPRINGS — The United States Air Force Academy band, Stellar Brass, from Colorado Springs, Colorado, will perform a free concert beginning at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Broadway Theater.
Because of the theater capacity, organizers for the event ask the public to register at www.BroadwayRS.com.
The evening will feature an eclectic mix of music from Americana and patriotic favorites to unique twists on the classical repertoire by this energetic six-piece ensemble.
Under the command of Lt. Col. Daniel L. Price, the USAF Academy Band proudly represents the Air Force Academy and its mission to educate, train, and inspire men and women to become officers of character, motivated to lead the United States Air Force in service to our nation.
One of nine performing ensembles within the Academy Band, Stellar Brass is a brass quintet comprised of full-time professional active-duty musicians, according to a press release.
This versatile ensemble presents a unique variety of musical styles that is sure to entertain audiences of all ages.
Stellar Brass supports the Academy Band’s mission to advance the United States Air Force Academy and the Global Air Force Missions by providing professional music products and services for official military, recruiting, and community relations events worldwide.
Described by the International Trumpet Guild as "an ensemble full of variety, panache and virtuosity," Stellar Brass combines percussion instruments with a traditional brass quintet, resulting in an original and innovative musical ensemble performing a broad range of eclectic, musical styles. They are dedicated to providing unwavering support of the training of the Air Force Academy cadets, and to the unique telling of the Air Force story nationwide. Stellar Brass has represented the USAF as musical ambassadors through internationally distributed audio and video recordings and broadcasts, and they are nationally recognized and respected as clinicians, presenting university, college, and high school master classes. They have provided musical support at numerous civic and military ceremonies, and have spotlighted the Air Force at prestigious symposia such as the International Trumpet Guild Convention, Midwest Band and Orchestra Clinic, Colorado Music Educators Association Clinic and Conference and at highly-coveted public performances at major concert halls throughout America, according to the release.
All Air Force Academy Band performances are presented on behalf of Lt. Gen. Michelle D. Johnson, superintendent of the United States Air Force Academy.
For more information, call 307-352-1434 or visit www.downtownrs.com.
