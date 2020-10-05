Stews are like a thicker, chunkier type of soup. I like the heartiness of a stew in the fall and winter.
One of my favorite recipes passed down from my Grandma to my Mom and then to me was my Grandma’s hamburger stew recipe.
My Mom and Grandma did not add the new potatoes in the original recipe; instead, they would serve mashed potatoes on the side. I like to change things up, so instead of mashed potatoes on the side, I tried adding potatoes in the stew and liked it. I sometimes still make it with mashed potatoes on the side and without new potatoes, it depends on what sounds good at that time, and it is good either way.
Here is my version of Grandma’s Hamburger Stew recipe, and a little bit lighter chicken stew recipe to warm you up this fall and winter:
GRANDMA’S HAMBURGER STEW
Ingredients:
1 1/2 pounds ground beef (I use 93% lean)
1 pound lean stew meat
Five large carrots, pealed and sliced
Six golden new potatoes, cut in quarters, larger ones may need to be cut into sixths, (you can also use red potatoes)
One 32 ounce carton of beef broth
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon Kitchen Bouquet browning and seasoning sauce
Salt and pepper to taste
2 table spoons corn starch
¼ cup water
— In a large Dutch oven brown ground beef and stew meat in about four tablespoons of olive oil until about ¾ of the way browned.
— Add the potatoes and carrots and cook in the pot along with the meat until meat is completely browned and the vegetables are tender.
— Add beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, Kitchen Bouquet and salt and pepper, and simmer on medium heat for 20 minutes.
— Make a slurry with the corn starch and water and add to the stew. Continue to simmer for 15 minutes as the slurry thickens the broth.
I suggest serving with a side salad and crusty rolls.
CHICKEN STEW
Ingredients:
2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 ½ pounds red potatoes, quartered (or cut in sixths if larger)
Four small onions, quartered
One pound carrots, peeled and cut into 2-inch chunks
½ to 2/3 pounds green beans, trimmed
Approximately 48 ounces of chicken broth
Six cloves garlic, peeled
Two thyme sprigs, or more to taste
Salt and pepper, to taste
Hot pepper sauce, to taste
— In a large pot boil chicken breasts in chicken broth for approximately one hour until cooked. Remove chicken from pot and place on plate until cool enough to handle, and then shred chicken.
— Add the potatoes onions, garlic, carrots and thyme and cook until vegetables are tender, approximately 20 minute. If there is not enough liquid, then add more chicken broth or a bit of water to cover. Add chicken back into the pot.
— Add green beans, cook until crisp-tender, about 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat, add hot sauce, salt and pepper to taste.
I suggest serving with a side salad and crusty rolls.
