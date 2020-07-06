CHEYENNE - Due to extenuating circumstances surrounding COVID-19, the Wyoming Stock Growers Association has decided to move its Wyoming Cattle Industry Convention and Tradeshow to Aug. 24-26 in Rock Springs.
This summer's convention will now take place at the Sweetwater Events Complex, located in Rock Springs. The Holiday Inn will still serve as headquarters for the convention and a convention rate is offered to all those attending.
These changes in venue and date have been made to accommodate social distancing guidelines and recommendations set forth by the state of Wyoming in light of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
For more information visit https://wysga.org/, which will be updated consistently with new information, email info@wysga.org or call 307-638-3942.
