ROCK SPRINGS— Western Wyoming Community College student artwork will be on display in the school’s Art Gallery from Dec. 6-Jan. 3 with a ceramics sale opening from 4:30-7 p.m. the night of Dec. 6. This event is free and open to the public
Prizes for the best works will be presented during an awards ceremony at 6 p.m. the evening of the show’s opening.
The exhibit will showcase the very best student artwork from the past semester, including drawings, paintings, photographs, and ceramics. Featured artwork will include pieces created both in and outside of class at Western, and by students who are both art and non-art majors, according to a press release.
Jacob Muldowney, gallery director and Assistant Professor of Art at Western, has been impressed by the quality of student art produced this semester. “Not only are our students excelling in the technical aspects of their creative endeavors, but what’s more exciting is how each student is beginning to develop their own unique artistic vision and approach. Our students are ambitious and motivated, and this edition of the student exhibition will clearly demonstrate that,” he said in the release.
The Gallery open daily from 8 a.m.-10p.m.
For more information, contact Muldowneyat jmuldowney@westernwyoming.edu.
