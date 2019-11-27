GREEN RIVER — Lincoln Middle School students in Lori Hastert's class have been collecting donations for the Christmas Care Packages for Soldiers Event.
Those who wish to donate may contact Hastert at Lincoln Middle School. "Although we are wrapping up the collection efforts on Dec. 2, I will gladly accept contributions anytime, and will see that all are delivered to the VFW," Hastert said in a press release.
"I cannot remember how long I've been involved with the Christmas Care Packages for Soldiers Event. I was approached many years ago, while working at Monroe Intermediate School, by Jim Shoemaker and Earl McDonald, asking if the schools could help out with this event. It was a great opportunity to teach citizenship and community service, and it took off from there. When I moved to LMS, Shoemaker and McDonald asked if we would continue the effort there," Hastert said. " It is definitely a community effort."
"Each year, my students write letters to businesses asking for donations. Mary Flom, at Central Office, sends out district wide reminders and is a collection point for Christmas cards," Hastert said.
The class put ads on the Radio Network. This year Ciner and Commerce Bank of Wyoming sponsored the spots. They also send letters home to parents, invite all district schools to participate, post info on Facebook and other social media sites to get the word out. Numerous organizations and individuals from Green River and Rock Springs, and the students, families, and staff of Sweetwater County School District Two contributed items or monetary donations this year. "We received a substantial amount of monetary support this year which helps defray the cost to send the packages overseas. The cost is about $20 per package," Hastert saiid.
Fremont Therapy Group, Golden Hour Senior Center and Castle Rock Hospital District were donation points in the community. The group from Fremont were delivering their personal contributions as well as those from the community.
"I cannot express the how great the schools, businesses, and individuals of Green River and Rock Springs have been with the collection efforts to bring a bit of home to our 700 Wyoming soldiers overseas. It is greatly appreciated," Hastert said.
