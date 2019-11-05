GREEN RIVER — The Lincoln Middle School Christmas care packages for soldiers committee received a $250 check from the Local Steelworkers No. 13214. The funds will be used to defray the $18-$20 cost of mailing each box overseas. The group is also accepting items for the care packages. For a list of items, contact director Lori Hastart at hasterl@swcsd2.org or at 307-872-4400. Students include, front from left, Ashlynn Silva, Jazlynn Hunt, Juliet Peterson, Zaeya Morrison, Robert Heward, Taegan Maes, Charity Martin, Jimmy Cordova and Camron West; and back, Taylor Dalton, Andrew German, Molly Thompson, Brodie Barrett, Trevor Johnson, Harry Hopkin, Malakie Thompson and Trenton Stevenson.