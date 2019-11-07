ROCK SPRINGS — Local students applied and were granted nontraditional scholarships to cover some of the costs related to their involvement on the Rock Springs High School cheer team. These scholarships came from Kari’s Access Awards, a local endowment fund started in 2006 by Larry Fusselman in memory of his daughter Kari (Kay) Fusselman, who was a student at Westridge Elementary, White Mountain Junior High, and Rock Springs High schools.
The fund gives Sweetwater County School District No. 1 students access to nontraditional scholarships to allow them to participate in outside programs, enhancing learning and personal growth beyond their daily school activities. To date, more than 400 nontraditional scholarships have been awarded to local students of all ages. Students can apply directly or are recommended through friends, teachers and family. The scholarships are then awarded based on criteria composed of need, attendance, and academics.
Kari’s Access Awards receives 100% of its funding from private donations and its annual fundraiser.
The committee is all-volunteer and includes community members passionate about the future of our local youth including Jessica Maser, Kayci Arnoldi, ArtCastillo, Gary Collins, Weston Lamb, Kori Rossetti-Slaugh and Andrea Tate.
Kari’s Access Awards opens new opportunities to students; bringing out the best in each student one child at a time. For more information on Kari’s Access Awards or to ask about how to recommend a student for application, call Larry Fusselman at 307-350-5267.
