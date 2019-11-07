Participants in a presentation of scholarships provided by Kari’s Access Awards included, from left, Weston Lamb and Andrea Tate of Kari’s Access Awards, Tesha Lee, Jacey Webb, Gabe Copeland, OceanGross, Kayleigh Webb, Kayci Arnoldi and Jessica Maser of Kari’s Access Awards, Mckinlee Maser standing in front, and Larry Fusselman of Kari’s Access Awards. Stevie Rice and Hailey Rice were also involved.