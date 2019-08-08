ROCK SPRINGS -- String instructors Marcia Petersen and Sarah Wessel are now enrolling new and returning string students to the 2019-2020 season of the After School String program.
Students age 8 through adult are welcome to join the beginning, intermediate, or advanced classes. To enroll in the program contact Wessel at 389-8815, Petersen at 203-8084, or Sweetwater BOCES at 382-1607.
Lessons in Rock Springs will be hosted at Eastside and Pilot Butte elementary schools, Rock Springs High School and Rock Springs Junior High School.
If you are interested in learning to play violin, viola, or cello, you need only contact the instructors or Sweetwater BOCES.
Students need to provide their own instrument and method book. Pickin' Palace on Front Street in Rock Springs can provide rental instruments and materials.
Students also need to pay the Sweetwater BOCES annual registration fee of $40. Scholarships are available for students who are in the free or reduced lunch program.
