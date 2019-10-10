ROCK SPRINGS-- Western Wyoming Community College’s music students will perform a Halloween concert at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 in Western’s theater on the Rock Springs campus.
Promoters said the Halloween concert is a great way for families to get excited about the holiday and trick-or-treating on Oct. 31. Attendees can expect to hear popular favorites as well as stories. The performers will be dressed in Halloween costumes, and the public is encouraged come dressed in their spooky attire as well.
“Western’s Halloween concert is free and open to all ages. We’ll feature scary music and stories. We encourage everyone to come in costume. Halloween treats will be available after the concert. Come hear music from the 'Nightmare Before Christmas' and scary music from the '80s, '90s and today,” said Matt Schaffner, assistant professor of music at Western.
The event is open to the public. For more information,contact the Performing Arts Department at 307-382-1721 or email kpastor@westernwyoming.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.