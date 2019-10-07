MEETEETSE — Throughout the month of October, the Meeteetse Museums will offer “Stuff and Nonsense: Taking Care of Your Family Heirlooms.” The program is structured around four different collection areas: papers, photographs, textiles, and taxidermy.
The programs start at 1:30 p.m. every Thursday in October. The Oct. 10 program will address photographs including film and negatives. Textiles including clothes, rugs, quilts and flags will be covered on Oct. 17. The Oct. 24 session will discusses taxidermy and furs. Each event is free and open to the public with no preregistration.
Participants will listen to a brief presentation by the Meeteetse Museums’ Director of Collections Alex Deselms, who will outline preservation practices with examples from the museums’ collection. People can learn how to make family heirlooms look great for the longest amount of time possible. Following the presentation, visitors will get a chance to ask questions from their own family collections.
For more information, call 307-868-2423 or email programs@meeteetsemuseums.org.
