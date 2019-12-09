ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College’s Boar’s Tusk Literary Journal is accepting submissions from now until Dec. 18. Submitters are eligible to win prizes.
Sweetwater County residents, including Western’s students, are invited to submit art, photography, poems, essays, stories and creative non-fiction.
"The entire literary journal would be impossible without the many authors who contributed their artistic genius, and the reason for this magazine's existence is due to the many writers, photographers, and artists in Sweetwater County," Rachel Windward, 2019 Editor in Chief of Boar’s Tusk Literary Journal said in a press release.
All submissions from Western’s students and Sweetwater County residents are eligible for literature, non-fiction, and art/photography awards. The winner in each category will receive $70, with second place receiving $30.
To fill out the submission form, visit: http://bit.ly/34RzwXA, and submit one of two ways:
Email electronic copies to boarstusk@westernwyoming.edu or send hard copies to: Boar’s Tusk at Western Wyoming Community College , 2500 College Drive Box E451, Rock Springs, WY 82901.
For more information visit www.facebook.com/boarstusk2018 or email boarstusk@westernwyoming.edu.
