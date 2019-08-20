ROCK SPRINGS — Members of the Woman’s Club of Rock Springs General Federation of Woman’s Clubs Summer Literature Section conducted their final meeting for the school year on Aug. 13 at Sidekicks in downtown Rock Springs.
The group discussed a number of books. Edna Larson enjoys “C.J. Box” and purchased “Bitterroots” for her next read. Cindy Wakefield highly recommends “Kitchen House” by Kathleen Grissom and is moving on to “Glory Over Everything,” the next book by the same author.
Leslie Jo Gatti enjoyed “Driving with the Devil” by Niel Thompson, a history of NASCAR. Betty Jean Carter enjoyed “Fugitive Nights” by Joseph Wambaugh as there are references to the Palm Springs area she is familiar with. Marcia Volner suggested having a tissue box handy if you read “One Summer” by David Baldacci. Charlette Stewart enjoys books about World War II.
Other members included Betty Lou Auld and Shirley Palmer.
The next Literature Section will begin at 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Rock Springs Library, 400 C St. The general meetings will begin at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 17 with a potluck at the Rock Springs Library.
