Summer is not a time to do complicated dishes. There are too many things to do besides stand over a stove for a long time, besides; there are other things to do in the summer. Simple slow cooker or one pot recipes can produce satisfying meals with little or no preparation.
I like to look up recipes and use the recipes I find, and then subtract ingredients that I do not care for, and add ingredients that I think will add a little something more to the recipe to make it my own. I also come up with my own ideas, based on what ingredients I have in the fridge, freezer and pantry.
BARBECUED BEEF AND PASTA DINNER
Ingredients:
1 to 1 ½ pounds lean ground beef (I use 93% lean)
One medium red bell pepper, chopped
One medium onion, chopped
One box uncooked short-grain pasta, approximately 5 ounces, (such as rigatoni or penne)
One 32 ounce carton beef broth (or stock)
½ to ¾ cup of your favorite barbecue sauce
One 12 ounce bag frozen corn, thawed
Approximately three tablespoons olive oil
½ teaspoon salt, (to taste)
¼ teaspoon pepper, (to taste)
— In a nonstick skillet or Dutch oven heat oil then add beef. Cook beef over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until almost cooked, (it will finish cooking during subsequent steps); drain if necessary.
— Add bell pepper and onion; cook and stir until translucent.
— Stir in barbecue sauce, broth, salt and pepper and heat to boiling.
— Reduce heat to medium-low and add pasta. Cover; cook 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until pasta is tender.
— Stir in corn and cook 3 to 4 minutes longer, until corn is hot.
SLOW-COOKER CHICKEN PARMESAN SOUP
Ingredients:
Soup:
One medium onion, chopped
One red bell pepper, chopped
Thee cloves garlic, finely chopped
One 16 ounce package of boneless skinless chicken breasts or chicken tenders, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
One 28 ounce can crushed tomatoes with basil, undrained
One 32 ounce carton chicken broth
½ to 2/3 cup uncooked orzo pasta
½ teaspoon turmeric
½ teaspoon salt (to taste)
¼ teaspoon pepper (to taste)
Topping:
¼ cup butter
1 cup Italian style panko crispy bread crumbs
½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
Fresh chopped basil or Italian (flat-leaf) parsley
— In 5-quart or larger slow cooker, add onion, bell pepper, garlic, chicken, crushed tomatoes, broth, salt and pepper. Cover; cook on Low heat setting 5 to 6 hours or on High setting 3 to 4 hours or until chicken is cooked through and vegetables are tender.
— Thirty minutes before serving, stir pasta into slow cooker. Cover; cook on High heat setting about 30 minutes or until pasta is tender.
— In skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add bread crumbs; cook 3 to 4 minutes, stirring frequently, until golden brown.
— Top soup with shredded cheese and toasted bread crumbs before serving. Garnish with chopped basil or parsley.
