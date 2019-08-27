ROCK SPRINGS — The sixth annual Tiger Town Bash on Sept. 5 will showcase Tiger pride as students get ready for the first home football game at Rock Springs High School. The cheerleaders, Tiger Rhythm Dance Team and marching band will perform, and all clubs, organizations and groups are invited to feature their activities. Attendees are encouraged to wear orange and black to the free event, and concessions will be available.
The Tiger Town Bash was introduced in 2014 by the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency as a means of building community and school spirit while involving students in downtown Rock Springs.
The 2019 event will take place in the parking area along North Front to accommodate growing crowds. The 2019 Class of Hall of Fame inductees and the marching band, along with all of the participating clubs, will march down Edgar to North Front Street where festivities will begin at 3:45 p.m.
The schedule includes:
n 3:45 p.m. Band and all fall sports and activities round up at the west parking lot. The band is first in line and will lead the parade followed by Hall of Fame members and the football team.
n 4 p.m. All teams will begin marching down to the North Front Street open parking lot.
n 4:25 p.m. Annie Fletcher and Thomas Jassman will introduce Tiger Town Bash festivities and make an introductory announcement about the Hall of Fame inductees.
n 4:30 p.m. Introduction of band and choir by Brian Redmond and Leesa Kuhlmann. There will be a drum line performance and playing of the school song. The choir will also sing the school song.
n 4:40 p.m. Introduction of volleyball team by coach Shawn Pyer, who will talk about upcoming games. The volleyball players will do their pre-game cheer.
n 4:45 p.m. Coach Dena Douchant will introduce the cheerleaders, who will speak about how they are going to get students to attend events.
n 4:50 p.m. Introduction of football team by coach Mark Lenhardt, who will discuss upcoming events and program success.
n 4:55 p.m. Coach Brad DeKrey will welcome the cross-country team.
n 5 p.m. Hall of Fame inductees will be introduced. The Class of 2019 includes athletes Stan Pivic, Gerald Mattinson, Kim Buston and Bill Strannigan; distinguished alumni Joe Legerski, Dr. Nick Mamalis, Dr. Paul Bertagnolli and Dr. John Demshar; the 1987 and 1988 state champion golf teams; coaches Ted Schroeder and Sheila Syvrud; and contributor Mike Willmore Sr.
n 5:10 p.m. Softball will be recognized as a new sport sanctioned by the Wyoming High School Activities Association, which will start in the 2020-21 school year.
n 5:15 p.m. Stephanie Cozzens will introduce the speech and debate team as well as explain what is speech and debate.
n 5:20 p.m. Coach Laura Doak will talk about the dance team, including its main competition and successes. The team will also perform.
n 5:30 p.m. Introduction of the Tiger Thespian Troupe by Richard Merrill, who will explain the group and talk about its main home events.
n 5:35 p.m. Introduction of the golf team by coach Bob Legerski.
n 5:40 p.m. Coach Ron DeFauw will put the spotlight on the girls swimming team and its major events.
n 5:45 p.m. Introduction of the tennis team by coach Darin Anderson, who will talk about approaching games. Tiger tennis players will share their pre-game cheer.
n 5:50 p.m. Sponsor Amberlee Beardsley will talk about the Student Council and homecoming activities.
n 5:55 p.m. Football team starts assembling for departure back to school. Tigers will remain in their groups and return in the same order
n 6 p.m. All teams start marching back to RSHS.
n 6:15 p.m. Students arrive at RSHS and then depart.
