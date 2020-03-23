School District No. 1 free meals program

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater School District No. 1 nutrition service workers hand out free breakfast and lunch at Rock Springs Junior High on Monday morning. Schools in Sweetwater No. 1 won't be in session until at least April 3 due to concerns about COVID-19, but the district is offering free meals to all students and those under the age of 19 whether or not they are a student. Details are available at the district's website: sweetwater1.org.

 Rocket Miner Photo/Lisa Romero

