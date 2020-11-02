ROCK SPRINGS — Susie Von Ahrens was named the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency’s Volunteer of the Month for October.
Von Ahrens serves on the Rock Springs Main Street/URA Arts and Culture committee.
According to Von Ahrens, she wanted to join a group that she could connect with in order to expand her knowledge of the art community in Rock Springs. Since she has joined the committee, she has met many artists and people that are interested in making Rock Springs a better community through the arts.
Besides serving on the URA Arts and Culture Committee, she is the co-founder of the Rock Springs Box Art Committee which wraps utility boxes around the city with painted vinyl wrappings by local artists. She is also a Community Fine Arts Center Advisory Board Member, Local Board Member of the Wyoming Community Foundation, and organized the Sweetwater County Walk to End Alzheimer’s over the last three years. She also helped organize the 2018 and 2019 ARTini event/fundraiser in Downtown Rock Springs.
Von Ahrens is excited to see the art explosion in Downtown Rock Springs, according to the release.
“Both small and large Downtown businesses are very open-minded to ideas supporting the Arts and improving the uniqueness of Downtown,” she said. “Downtown is a busy and vibrant place to shop for unique gifts, great eateries, nice drinking establishments and entertainment facilities.”
Von Ahrens’s two older brothers and younger sister are her inspiration as they are accomplished artists.
“I have always loved doing arts and crafts,” Von Ahrens said in a press release. “As a glass artist, I am intrigued on how putting a solid piece of glass in a kiln, heating it up to a liquid state and then letting it cool down can create such beautiful art pieces.”
“It is always exciting to make something that others can enjoy,” Von Ahrens said.
Back in the day, Von Ahrens and her mother-in-law went to Make It And Take It on Saturdays, which was a local craft store. Soon, she took her daughters to the well-known craft shop as they were growing up.
“As I got older, my focus changed to more art than crafts,” Von Ahrens said.
Von Ahrens grew up in Green River. She moved to Rock Springs after marrying her husband, Fred. She has two daughters and nine grandchildren. She has taken many Art classes throughout the country with accomplished glass artists to expand her knowledge and creativity while helping herself develop her own style.
For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit www.downtownrs.com.
