ROCK SPRINGS — Operating hours at the drive-thru COVID-19 specimen collection site at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will change beginning Monday, Oct. 26.
Daily swabbing will continue to be available, Deb Sutton, Sweetwater Memorial spokeswoman said in a press release. However, the new hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends.
“This is when our lab workers are seeing the most traffic,” Sutton said. “And, with shorter, cooler days on the way, hospital leaders want to take every precaution to ensure the safety of its swabbing team.”
For more information on the Swabbing Station, go to the Coronavirus Update page at www.sweetwatermemorial.com. You will find an Outpatient Registration Form that can be downloaded to expedite the process, as well as an Authorization for Disclosure of Health Information if you would like a copy of the results. For other questions on swabbing and what is available, call 307-448-7560.
PREVENTATIVE MEASURES
To stop community spread of any virus, it’s important to stay 6-feet away from people you are not housed with. Stay home if possible. Don’t touch your T-zone – eyes, nose and mouth. Cover your cough – cough and sneeze into your sleeve or a tissue, NOT in your hands. Wear a face covering.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water is not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
