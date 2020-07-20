SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum recently completed an enhanced exhibit at the Sweetwater County Courthouse. The "Mapping Our History: Surveying and Engineering in Sweetwater County" exhibit is located in the hallway near the front entrance of the courthouse at 80 W. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. It may be viewed during business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the public may only enter the courthouse through the front entrance on Flaming Gorge Way and exit the second floor west entrance on North First West. Visitors are asked to observe social distancing and face masks, while optional, are recommended.
ABOUT THE EXHIBIT
The new exhibit is an expanded version of a previous display of surveying instruments, books and other items that belonged to the late Richard “Dick” C. Day, a distinguished former employee of Sweetwater County, according to a press release.
Day was an acclaimed civil engineer, land surveyor and longtime resident of Rock Springs. Thanks to the efforts of Wayne Johnson, his former employer and colleague, Day's collection was donated to the county museum.
Shortly after the Day Exhibit initially opened, a second collection of surveying artifacts was donated by John T. Nelson, Sweetwater County's first full-time county engineer. To accommodate Nelson's collection, the exhibit grew fourfold, from a small 5-foot case into two 10-foot cases.
With the expansion, interpretive wall panels were added to the exhibit, featuring the history of surveying and engineering in Sweetwater County and the West. Contributors to the project's content and research included Mary Dunnewald, Tom Crank, Wayne Johnson, Nelson, Mark Kot, Gene Legerski and Commissioner Wally Johnson.
The Sweetwater County Museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.