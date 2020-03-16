SWEETWATER COUNTY — Just what does Sweetwater County Emergency Management do? The Sweetwater County Emergency Management Agency analyzes the hazards, assesses capabilities, plans for the potential events then responds to, recovers from, and mitigates against the emergency or disaster. We coordinate with response agencies, industry, elected officials, and volunteer agencies to accomplish our mission of limiting injuries, reducing loss of life and damage to property. The organization expresses their appreciation to the many residents of Sweetwater County that worked with them in 2019 to help them achieve our mission.
Emergency Management hosted quarterly Local Emergency Planning Committee meetings where we met with first responders, industry/business owners and operators, media, and community groups. We facilitated the annual Unable to Self-Evacuate meetings to be better prepared to assist our most vulnerable residents in the event of a disaster. They also hosted the Green River Basin Pipeline Association and the Little America Corridor Pre-Incident Planning Group meetings. They facilitated the planning meetings, and prepared the Emergency Operations Plan for the National High School Finals Rodeo and hosted the planning position during the event.
In 2019 Emergency Management was able to present several training opportunities for residents. They presented Community Emergency Response Team class where attendees learned what can happen, how to prepare for it, respond to it, and recover from it. They learned first how to take care of themselves and then to branch out to family, friends, neighbors and more. They hosted training opportunities such as the National Weather Service’s Weather Spotter Class where individuals studied topics such as how to interpret the clouds. They hosted G-251 Amateur Radio Resources Class where they enhanced their ability to utilize ham radio to fulfill a communication void that may be present in a disaster.
Emergency Management continued to further their own knowledge by attending training in Kemmerer to learn how to better handle livestock issues that could arise during a disaster, and by attending Mgt-403 Access and Functional Needs Preparedness Planning in Thermopolis to enhance their plans for the more vulnerable residents in our county. They worked with other professionals around the state by attending State Emergency Response Committee meetings, and by attending quarterly coordinator meetings hosted by Wyoming Office of Homeland Security. The Sweetwater County Emergency Management Coordinator is a member of Wyoming All Hazard Association and holds the position of Area 1 Director. Wyoming All Hazard Association promotes all hazards planning, preparedness, response, recovery or mitigation for all hazards, as well as furthering the professional advancement of all hazards preparedness to insure and maintain protection of life and property from disasters throughout the State of Wyoming.
The Sweetwater County Emergency Management planned, facilitated, observed, evaluated or participated in several disaster exercises with a variety of stake holders. They evaluated a functional multi county flooding exercise with the National Guard in their EOC in Cheyenne. They evaluated a full scale evacuation exercise at Sage View Care Center. They participated in tabletop exercises with Dominion Energy, Viva Naughton and Stateline Dams, Fontenelle Dam and Jim Bridger Power Plant. They assisted in planning and evaluating a full scale exercise at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport.
In 2019 Sweetwater County transitioned to using SMART 911 as their emergency notification system. The Sweetwater County Emergency Management joined forces with the Sweetwater County Joint Communications Center to promote the system and educate the community on the importance of signing up either on line at SMART911.com or by downloading the app.
The Sweetwater County Emergency Management continued to be supported by the most valuable resource that they could have — their many volunteers. They have a very diverse group of volunteers ranging from the Sweetwater County Dive Team, to the Radio Amateur Emergency Services/Amateur Radio Emergency Service members, to the Sweetwater County Animal Response Team, to the Community Emergency Response Team volunteers, to the general volunteers who will help wherever they are needed.
The Sweetwater County Emergency Management looks forward to another great year in 2020.
