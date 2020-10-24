SWEETWATER COUNTY — Rock Springs Fire Department’s Wildland Engine-463 joined efforts to control historic fires in Oregon in September.
On September 12, E-463 left for the State of Oregon with an engine strike team. The strike team deployed with 27 firefighters, seven wildland engines, and three support vehicles and strike team leaders from Sublette County Unified Fire and the Wyoming State Forestry Division. E-463 had a composite crew with two Rock Springs firefighters – Engine Boss Bryant and Engine Boss Trainee Floyd, and one Sweetwater County firefighter – Firefighter Meduna.
In a press release, Wyoming State Forester Bill Crapser commented that “No single state or agency has all the resources needed to deal with fires of this magnitude. Wyoming has received lots of resources over the years from other States and are glad that we are able to send support to them when needed.”
The Wyoming Strike Team was assigned to the Echo Mountain Complex Fire approximately four miles from Lincoln City Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.