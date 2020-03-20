SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River launched a new program on Thursday called Wyoming and Sweetwater County History Outreach, or WSCHO, for short.
In accordance with the Sweetwater County Commission’s March 17 resolution, the museum is temporarily closed to the public, but the staff is continuing to handle research requests via telephone and email, prepare and maintain exhibits, and foster its ongoing outreach programs and strategies.
“We’ve also just created a new digital/online outreach program we’re calling Wyoming and Sweetwater County History Outreach,” explained Brie Blasi, the county museum’s director. “With so many Sweetwater County residents staying home and all the schools in the county closed, we wanted a way to provide informative, educational, and entertaining historical material countywide via the internet.”
Through media releases, its Facebook page, and its website, the Sweetwater County Museum will provide links to online videos, websites, articles, and other resources related to Wyoming and Sweetwater County. The museum is also preparing its own video and slideshow presentations that will appear on its current Facebook page and soon-to-be-available YouTube channel.
“For the time being, people can’t come to the museum, so we’re doing whatever we can to bring the museum to them,” Blasi said.
Museum staff can be reached at info@sweetwatermuseum.org or 307-872-6435. The museum’s websites are www.sweetwatermuseum.org and www.facebook.com/SWCHM.
The museum hopes to have its YouTube channel up and running this week and will make an announcement when it becomes available.
WSCHO’s first three digital outreach links on YouTube are:
— The Wyoming PBS feature “Prohibition in Wyoming” at www.youtube.com/watch?v=-SndplfcnEo
— A University of Wyoming Extension Program video about Sweetwater County at www.youtube.com/watch?v=4yZl4mWavfs
— “Wyoming’s Atlantic Rim Historic Trails” about the Cherokee Trail and the Overland Trail at www.youtube.com/watch?v=QNWG8EtOiP8
