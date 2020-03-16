SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum described upcoming volunteer training and special events.
EDUCATION DOCENT VOLUNTEER TRAINING
The museum is recruiting volunteers to serve as museum Tour Guides, Education Docents and will host free training this week. Those interested will have five opportunities to attend the one-hour training sessions, which will take place every weekday, at noon March 16-20 at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River. There is no need to attend more than one training.
Successful Docents will attend one training session, pass a short test, and provide a tour to a museum staff member. Volunteers must be at least 17 years of age; those under 18 need to provide parental approval.
THIRD GRADE HISTORY FAIR VOLUNTEER TRAINING
Each year in May, the Sweetwater County Historical Museum hosts the Third Grade History Fair, which is attended on the by third grade students from all over the county. The museum is seeking volunteers to help out, and is providing special training.
Third Grade History Fair volunteers work three-hour shifts in one particular role, and work as little as one shift or as many as they like.
This year's History Fair is scheduled for May 12-15.
Third Grade History Fair Training will take place each weekday,at 2 p.m. March 16-20 at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River. Those interested need attend only one session.
As with Education Docents, no prior experience is necessary, though History Fair volunteers must be at least 18 years of age.
To RSVP for training, or if you have any questions send an email to programs@sweetwatermuseum.org or call the museum at 307-872-6435. There will be other sets of trainings in April. Detailed job descriptions for Education Docents and Third Grade History Fair volunteers are posted at www.sweetwatermuseum.org.
FAMILY FUN SATURDAY
The Sweetwater County Historical Museum will host its latest Family Fun Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21. The topic is "Awesome Arithmetic." Children attending will learn about (and make their own) slide rules.
BOOK CLUB
The Historic Book Club's next meeting is set for 3p.m. on Saturday, March 21, at the museum in Green River. March's book is “The Poker Bride,” by Christopher Corbett.
The Book Club is the Sweetwater County Historical Museum's new program designed to have participants read and discuss books on historic subjects relevant to local and Wyoming history. Each month a different book will be discussed. If we have enough interest the museum intends to expand it to two sites, one at the museum and one in Rock Springs.
The Club's book for April is “Esther Hobart Morris - The Nation's First Female Judge,” by Kathryn Swim Cummings. For more information, email the museum at programs@sweetwatermuseum.org or call 307- 872-6435.
