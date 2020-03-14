SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Historical Society will host its second reorganization meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, at the Rock Springs Historical Museum in Rock Springs,
The meeting is open to any member of the community in Sweetwater County interested in participating in the Sweetwater County Historical Society.
Sweetwater County Historical Museum Director Brie Blasi said on Friday that people interested need not physically attend the meeting, but can express their interest by calling the Sweetwater County Historical Museum at 307-872-6435, or the Rock Springs Historical Museum at 307-362- 3138.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.