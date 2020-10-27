SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum and Edgar Romero of Green River are partnering again to celebrate Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), as featured in the animated Walt Disney film Coco.
Typically Día de los Muertos begins on Oct. 31 and lasts through Nov. 2. The Museum’s ofrenda, however, has been on display since Oct. 13 and will run through Nov. 4. The Museum’s exterior and the John Wesley Powell statue will also be decorated.
Día de los Muertos is a holiday for honoring the dead which originated in Mexico but is now celebrated in many countries and regions. Celebrants create ofrendas (offerings) using items such as food, flowers, photos and sugar skulls.
This year, the Museum's ofrenda honors early Sweetwater County settlers and residents and celebrates the importance of their contributions to our community. "We are very excited to work with Edgar again to create another ofrenda," Amanda Benson, Curator of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum, said in a press release. "We want to celebrate the early settlers who made this area their home. We wouldn’t be where we are today without the groundwork they established."
This year the Sweetwater County Historical Museum invites the public back again to take part in the festivities. Anyone who would like to make an offering to deceased loved ones, friends, or celebrities may do so anytime during the museum's business hours. The offering can be as simple as a photo of your loved one or you may bring more elaborate items you have decorated for Día de los Muertos. Keep in mind that this is a public display and the Sweetwater County Historical Museum is not responsible for lost or stolen items.
While all members of the public are invited to participate, the Museum would like to extend a special invitation to community members of Latino descent. The local Latino community has a long and significant history in Sweetwater County and the Museum is making efforts to expand their collections and exhibits to reflect this aspect of our heritage.
The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is a component unit of Sweetwater County government, which exists to preserve and present the heritage of Sweetwater County. The museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River; winter hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
For more information call 307- 872-6435 or email at info@sweetwatermuseum.org, or visit www.sweetwatermuseum.org or www.facebook.com/SCHM..
