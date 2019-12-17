Participating in the UW-sponsored Live Local, Work Local program are UW students front from left Aurora Noe, Cheyenne; Bryley Van Doren, Greeley, Colorado; Jennie Hedrick, UW College of Business Internships and Online Programs coordinator; Christopher Kingwill, Chicago, Illinois; and Robert Millar, Ballymena, Northern Ireland. Back row is Tiffany Prather, Rock Springs; Todd Muller, Evanston; Kody Thomas, Rock Springs; Hunter Lee, Green River; and Tyler Grabner, UW College of Engineering and Applied Science project coordinator.