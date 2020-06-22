SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism will open a new “Explore Rock Springs and Green River, WY” visitor center on July 1 at 1641 Elk St. in Rock Springs. A grand opening celebration is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. on the July 1 with tours and frees goodie bags for those in attendance.
The new visitor center will serve as a hub to provide information on the attractions and amenities in Sweetwater County and encourage visitors to extend their stay in the area.
“We were excited when the opportunity became available to move our office onto Elk Street and be able to provide visitor services at this busy intersection off of interstate 80. We look forward to being able to engage with visitors that are traveling to or from the National Parks of Wyoming and to showcase everything that is great about Rock Springs and Green River,” Travel and Tourism Executive Director Jenissa Meredith said in a press release.
The new visitor center on Elk Street will be in addition to the Rock Springs and Green River chamber visitor centers and will operate with the same focus. Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism has partnered with, and provided funding, to both chambers of commerce for decades and will continue with those partnerships to provide visitors with a quality experience in the area.
The new visitor center will also host Flaming Gorge Tours starting July 9. Tour participants will enjoy a full-day scenic tour around the Flaming Gorge loop in a motor coach with a step on tour guide. Stops include Firehole Canyon, the Flaming Gorge Dam, Red Canyon Visitor Center and much more. Tickets are $49 per person and include lunch and snacks.
For more information, call 307-382-2538 or visit https://www.tourwyoming.com/flaming-gorge-tour.
